Monday, 15 February 2021

Wildlife enthusiasts

A WILDLIFE and conservation group has been formed in South Stoke.

Members will be tasked with spotting and recording the flora and fauna that appears in their own gardens as well as on public footpaths around the parish.

The group, which was formed by four residents, is to launch a website listing the findings and outlining future projects which could include bat and glow-worm expeditions and hedgehog and dragonfly surveys. Any rare finds will be shared with national databases.

It is also seeking volunteers to help with social media, web design, administration, finance and mapping geographic data.

Anyone who is interested should email contact@
southstokewildlife.org

