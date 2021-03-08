Cafe Scientifique Henley

CAFÉ Scientifique Henley presents “The wonderful world of plankton and what it can tell us about the Earth’s past”.

Plankton (floating microscopic organisms) exists in a variety of forms and several groups have left a long fossil record.

Professor Bridget Wade will talk about the main groups of plankton, how we can study their fossil record and what they can reveal about the oceans.

She is a micropalaeontologist at University College London who studies microscopic fossils and their chemistry.

Her current research focuses on using microfossils to reconstruct past sea surface temperatures and evolutionary patterns.

Her research has involved fieldwork in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico and oceanic expeditions in the Pacific and Indian oceans.

The Zoom talk is on Wednesday, March 17 at 7.30pm. You can log in from 7.15pm and the talk will be followed by a break at 8.15pm and questions and answers at 8.30pm.

For more information, visit the CAFÉ Scientifique Henley website.

org/uk/henley-on-thames

David Dickie