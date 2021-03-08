OXFORDSHIRE Freemasons are delighted to donate £4,000 to help support the vital work of SeeSaw, a small county charity providing grief support to children, young people and their families and/or carers.

It provides information, advice, resources, consultations, training and support for schools and, under normal circumstances, face-to-face support sessions for children and young people, usually within their own homes.

The service is unique in Oxfordshire and is free to all families that the charity supports.

In the UK around one in 29 children under 16 has lost a parent or sibling, which equates to roughly one child per classroom.

Around one third of bereaved children find it hard to cope with their feelings and emotions following the death of a loved one.

Without specialist support, this can lead to difficulties later in life.

SeeSaw is now relying on reserves to keep its vital ser vice going.

With the loss of existing support networks for bereaved families because of the lockdown, it has become more important than ever that SeeSaw supports families in whatever way it can.

Because of social distancing it is supporting families by phone and social media, providing advice and resources. The charity’s website www.seesaw.org.uk acts as a support hub with downloadable resources.

James Hilditch, of Oxfordshire Freemasons said: “We’re very pleased to be able to help SeeSaw in their work providing grief support to local children, young people and their families and/or carers.”

A parent who contacted SeeSaw earlier in the year wrote: “I cannot thank you enough for the time you have given us.

“Just two telephone conversations with you have provided us both, as parents, with so many tools to work with and they all make sense.

“It was like a weight had been lifted from our shoulders talking to you because you provided us with ways to help [our daughter] acknowledge, manage and cope with her feelings.”