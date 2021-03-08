Monday, 08 March 2021

Lights out

A TENNIS club has been refused permission to illuminate all four of its courts until 10pm.

Mapledurham Lawn Tennis Club in Caversham, wanted to extend the operating hours of two of its floodlights which are yet to be installed but residents objected.

It was granted permission for the lights in 2019 but Reading Borough Council said they should be switched off at 8pm to prevent the “glare and glow” from affecting neighbours.

