Monday, 15 March 2021

Clerk wanted

BENSON Nature Group is seeking a new secretary.

The role requires organisational skills but you don’t necessarily have to be a wildlife expert.

The volunteer group works with the community and organisations to safeguard and enhance the value of Benson’s green spaces. 

For more information, email Tom Stevenson at thomas.
stevenson@ntlworld.com or visit www.bensonnature
group.com

