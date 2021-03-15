Clerk wanted

Businesses call on MP to support climate bill
TWO business leaders are urging John Howell to ... [more]
Monday, 15 March 2021
BENSON Nature Group is seeking a new secretary.
The role requires organisational skills but you don’t necessarily have to be a wildlife expert.
The volunteer group works with the community and organisations to safeguard and enhance the value of Benson’s green spaces.
For more information, email Tom Stevenson at thomas.
stevenson@ntlworld.com or visit www.bensonnature
group.com
15 March 2021
