THE Eyot Centre, off Wargrave Road, Henley, offers watersports facilities to everyone in Henley and the surrounding area but primarily young peoplle.

It’s a special place with a true community feel. It caters for all and is always welcoming new members.

It is the home of the Henley Dragons, Henley Canoe Club and Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

Everyone at the centre is looking forward to it opening again in the coming months in line with government guidelines.

It was a hectic end to the year for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme as various expedition training and assessment sessions were slotted into the small window between lockdowns.

The coaches would like to say a big thank-you to all those who assisted with this.

All the bronze award 2020/21 group got through their training and assessments and to date 38 of the 64 young people have completed their award.

The silver award group had a few training sessions but not enough to move forward with their practice expedition and assessments.

We are pleased to confirm that these will now take place later this year. Amazingly, the gold award group managed to complete their training and practice expedition but unfortunately the late October assessment was cancelled due to high winds, heavy rain and a river running on red.

The coaches will look to complete this later this year, working around river conditions, the weather and the particpants’ exams.

The students are currently getting started on their volunteering, physical and skills sections.

Thankfully, there are many ways that they can do this from home with the alternative activities being offered by the scheme to meet the coronavirus restrictions.

The intake for 2021/22 is complete. It showcases how dedicated the coaches are to leading the scheme to such a high standard.

Cat Cassell