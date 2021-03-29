SIXTY computers were attuned to the first Henley Society virtual talk given by local historian and society member Michael Redley on March 10.

We estimate there were 85 viewers, including Henley Mayor Ken Arlett.

The talk was hosted by society chairman Geoff Luckett and there was a welcome from executive committee member Catherine Notaras.

Michael, who lives in the town, teaches at the department for continuing education at Rewley House in Oxford and has spent lockdown researching the history of Henley.

His talk entitled, “Alderman and mayors: life in Henley before the First World War” was both well researched and professionally delivered. It was enjoyed by all.

Michael was inspired to join the society when he read of its project to restore the Victorian terrace house name signs in 2019/20. Sadly, due to a technical hitch, the talk was not recorded but Michael is keen to share details with anyone who missed the occasion. He can be contacted by email on michael.redley@appleinter.net

Geoff Luckett