New garden

Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
Monday, 29 March 2021
VOLUNTEERS from the Whitchurch “green team” are continuing to refurbish the former Polish church garden off Manor Road.
The land, which has a raised area for seating, now has four wooden planters and two benches which were paid for by the parish council.
The garden occupies the site of a chapel built by the village’s old Polish community, who occupied a settlement camp on the site after the Second World War.
The building fell into disuse and was eventually demolished.
