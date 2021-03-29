New garden

VOLUNTEERS from the Whitchurch “green team” are continuing to refurbish the former Polish church garden off Manor Road.

The land, which has a raised area for seating, now has four wooden planters and two benches which were paid for by the parish council.

The garden occupies the site of a chapel built by the village’s old Polish community, who occupied a settlement camp on the site after the Second World War.

The building fell into disuse and was eventually demolished.