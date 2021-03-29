Spy speech

Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
Monday, 29 March 2021
AN online talk about German espionage during the Battle of Britain will be staged by the British Modern Military History Society, of Woodcote, at 2pm on April 6.
This will be followed by a presentation on the 1945 bombing of the Gestapo’s offices in Copenhagen at 7.30pm on April 14.
For more information, visit bmmhs.org
29 March 2021
