Let’s have chat in the shed, fellas

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common is appealing for people with practical skills to join its new shed project.

The charity, which recently moved into the old police station in Lea Road, is hoping to buy a shed where villagers could meet and practise their skills in making, mending and creating different objects such as furniture.

The idea was inspired by the Australian Men’s Sheds Association, a charity which encourages men to speak up about their mental health.

Fish is now looking for people who are interested in carpentry, repairing furniture, wood turning, upholstery, electronics, clocks, metal working and more.

Chairman Richard McQuillan said the charity had held monthly teas at the village hall, which were attended by up to 80 people and trips to garden centres but these didn’t appeal to men.

“So we ought to think about the lonely men and the shed is for that,” he said.

“We need to know the interest is there as there’s no point in going through all that if there’s only eight to 10 people when we need 20 to 30 at least. If we can get a group of interested people together they may have contacts to see if there are places to rent.”

The shed would be open to all ages and both genders. If you’re interested, call Fish on 0118 972 3986.