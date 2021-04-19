Oddfellows (Reading District)

OFF the back of the Government’s recent roadmap announcement, we’re putting plans in place to restart our face-to-face social events.

While many of our group’s members can’t wait to get out again and reconnect, there are some who feel that their confidence and mental health have been knocked for six this past year.

We’ve been in regular touch with our members throughout the pandemic.

Sadly, some have lost someone close and the majority have felt the daily struggle of staying at home to keep themselves and others safe.

As social restrictions ease and we’ve got routes back to a more normal way of life, we know that many people’s normal will be very different to the one they once knew.

So much time has passed and we appreciate that it might feel incredibly daunting to step out and socialise again.

We’re going to be there for all our members to help them readjust at their own pace.

If anyone else feels that they, too, are in need of some gentle, friendly support or encouragement, then we’ve always room for more within our friendship group.

We’ll be looking to safely restart our indoor events from July. We also have lots of online events that are free and open to the public to enjoy right now.

These include a weekly quiz and gentle exercise class along with several talks. We’ve been told that they’ve been a lifeline during the pandemic.

There are also monthly online open days where you can find out more about us. The next ones are on Wednesday, April 28 at 2pm and Thursday, May 27 at 7pm. If you’d like to be kept in the loop of our group’s activities and receive a listing of our events, call Debbie Jex on 07375 935663 or email

readingdistrict@oddfellows.

co.uk

Everyone’s welcome. Stay safe and well.

Debbie Jex, district secretary