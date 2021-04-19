Bee lecture

GORING’S community bus service is offering more ... [more]
Monday, 19 April 2021
SOUTH STOKE’S new wildlife and conservation group is to host its inaugural talk on Wednesday.
Expert Roselle Chapman will give a virtual presentation on the wild bee population of Oxfordshire at 7.30pm with further details to be announced at www.southstokewildlife.org
Meanwhile, the group is to plant about 2,000 wildflowers around the parish as part of a national project by the Plantlife charity to save threatened flora.
It is also preparing to announce the results of a recent hedgehog survey and confirm dates for a series of surveys and guided walks.
