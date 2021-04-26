Club re-opens

THE youth club in Sonning Common re-opened on Tuesday after almost four months.

It is usually based at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane but has had to move to the memorial hall in Kidmore End until May 17 due to coronavirus restrictions.

The club is open from 7pm to 9pm on Tuesdays for years nine, 10 and 11 and Wednesdays for years six, seven and eight.

For more information, email sunny.clubsc@gmail

.com