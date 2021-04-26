Tricks for ambulance

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
A VIRTUAL magic show hosted by the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge raised £400 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance service based at RAF Benson.
Magician Steve Price entertained more than 80 people on Zoom with a variety of tricks which included tearing a newspaper which then appeared to repair itself and inserting a knitting needle through a mirror without breaking it.
Organiser Annie Lathaen said: “It was a very entertaining evening and clearly on Zoom the audience is much closer to the magician, making it more difficult to produce illusions.”
26 April 2021
More News:
Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Power firm offers better screening of gas plant
PLANS to build a miniature power plant in the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say