MORE than a million people in the UK are suffering from long covid, the accepted term for coronavirus that lasts more than four weeks.

And, sad to say, more than 70,000 people in this country have had covid symptoms — fatigue, breathlessness, numbness, pain or partial hearing loss — for more than a year.

If you are one of those affected, you should know that Personal Independence Payments may be available.

PIP is financial support for those who have an illness, disability or mental health condition, making it hard for them to do everyday tasks or get around.

Income, savings and employment status don’t affect your PIP eligibility and the money can supplement any other benefits you might be receiving.

To apply, you need to be aged between 16 and your state pension age and to have had these health problems for at least three months and expect them to continue.

For help with applying for PIP, call the Citizens Advice adviceline on 0808 278 7907 (for Oxfordshire South and Vale). For more information about PIP, visit

www.citizensadvice.org.uk/

benefits/sick-or-disabled-people-and-carers/pip/

Darius Halpern