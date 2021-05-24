Monday, 24 May 2021

Daytime trips on river taxi

A RIVER taxi service is offering trips on the River Thames at Goring.

The disabled accessible service, which must be booked in advance, is currently available at weekends during daylight hours.

It will travel as far downstream as Mapledurham or to Wallingford in the other direction.

The vessel, which seats six passengers or two families, is regularly sanitised to protect against covid-19.

Ten per cent of profits will go to the Floatability charity, which runs disabled accessible boat trips to improve people’s wellbeing.

For more information, email thamesrivertaxi@gmail.com

