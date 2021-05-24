New editor appointed

A NEW editor of the Goring Gap News has been appointed.

Gill Haigh takes over from Jennifer Bending, who edited the community magazine for more than 20 years and wanted someone younger to take the reins.

Mrs Haigh, who is also treasurer of Goring Gap in Bloom and holds several other voluntary posts, has lived in the village with her husband Geof since 1993.

The couple, who have two grown-up children and three grandchildren, also lived in the village for a brief period in the late Seventies.

Mrs Haigh said: “It is a great privilege to be asked to be editor and I thank the committee for trusting me with this great responsibility.

“I am very aware of the important role which the Goring Gap News has in our vibrant community and in one way or another, everyone in the Gap is a stakeholder.

“I’m looking forward to hearing from contributors and working with the amazing team to continue its success.”

Jeremy Spring, from Streatley, takes over from Paul Bradstock as chairman of the magazine’s publishing association.