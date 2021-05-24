Gardeners step down

RESIDENTS of Goring have again been targeted by ... [more]
Monday, 24 May 2021
THE president and chairwoman of the Goring Village Greenfingers gardening club have both stepped down.
Derek Leary, a founding member, and Pat Bradstock confirmed their departure at the group’s annual meeting.
Mrs Bradstock had meant to leave a year ago but stayed on to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.
The club’s usual spring and summer produce shows at the village hall couldn’t take place but it held a series of photographic competitions online. The shows won’t happen this year either.
The new president is Jeanne Davis with Christie Leary as chairwoman. Both are founder members.
