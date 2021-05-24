Monday, 24 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gardeners step down

THE president and chairwoman of the Goring Village Greenfingers gardening club have both stepped down.

Derek Leary, a founding member, and Pat Bradstock confirmed their departure at the group’s annual meeting.

Mrs Bradstock had meant to leave a year ago but stayed on to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club’s usual spring and summer produce shows at the village hall couldn’t take place but it held a series of photographic competitions online. The shows won’t happen this year either.

The new president is Jeanne Davis with Christie Leary as chairwoman. Both are founder members.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33