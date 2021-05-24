Monday, 24 May 2021

Bowls merger

GORING Bowling Club has merged with its counterpart in Goring Heath.

It says it couldn’t continue on its own because membership has dwindled from more than 60 at its peak to just over 20, making inter-club and league fixtures difficult.

The new combined Goring Almshouses Bowls Club will continue to play in the Oddfellows League at Goring for a period but will eventually move to the Goring Heath almshouses.

New members are welcome. For more information, call Clive Goodbourn on (01491) 682491.

