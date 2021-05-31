BOTH the June talks to the British Modern Military History Society will be via Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The society will resume live talks at Woodcote village hall when it is considered safe to do so.

Our meeting on Tuesday, June 1 at 2pm will on “The Zeppelin onslaught — Britain’s forgotten menace”.

On the outbreak of war in 1914, Britain had no aerial defence capability of note.

Through 1915 German airships, Zeppelins, roamed over the country dropping bombs, relatively free from attack as defences only slowly began to be organised.

But in 1916 responsibility for Britain’s air defence passed from the Admiralty and the Royal Naval Air Service to the War Office and the Royal Flying Corps.

A steady stream of improvements followed in organisation and equipment until, by the autumn of 1916, Britain was ready to strike back.

Ian’s talk will summarise the early raids, then focus on the developments and actions that combined to bring a spectacular end to the raids — an end to the Zeppelin menace.

On Wednesday, June 9 at 7.30pm Philip Allan will give a talk about the Battle of the Nile 1798.

The conflict (also known as the Battle of Aboukir Bay) was a major naval battle fought between the Royal Navy and the Navy of the French Republic at Aboukir Bay on the Mediterranean coast off the Nile Delta of Egypt from August 1 to 3 1798.

It was the climax of a naval campaign that had raged across the Mediterranean during the previous three months as a large French convoy sailed from Toulon to Alexandria, carrying an expeditionary force under General Napoleon Bonaparte.

The British fleet was led in the battle by Rear-Admiral Sir Horatio Nelson who decisively defeated the French under Vice-Admiral François-Paul Brueys d’Aigalliers.

Pauline Garrett