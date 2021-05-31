New news man

I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Monday, 31 May 2021
PEPPARD News has a new team member.
Rich Fisher has taken on the role of contributions manager after moving to the village from Caversham.
He has more than 20 years’ experience in strategic planning.
31 May 2021
Veteran, 96, joins tribute to Royal British Legion
A WREATH-LAYING ceremony was held in Wargrave to ... [more]
