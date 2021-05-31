Monday, 31 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New news man

PEPPARD News has a new team member.

Rich Fisher has taken on the role of contributions manager after moving to the village from Caversham.

He has more than 20 years’ experience in strategic planning.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33