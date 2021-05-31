Correction

I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Monday, 31 May 2021
AN article in last week’s Henley Standard incorrectly stated that Kidmore End Parish Council pays rent to St John the Baptist Church for the parish room in Wood Lane.
In fact, the £1,000 per year is paid to the Parish Church Council, as a tenant, from parish room funds. The moneyy is then paid on to the Diocese of Oxford.
We apologise for this error and any embarrassment caused.
31 May 2021
More News:
I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Veteran, 96, joins tribute to Royal British Legion
A WREATH-LAYING ceremony was held in Wargrave to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say