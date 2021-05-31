Correction

Monday, 31 May 2021

AN article in last week’s Henley Standard incorrectly stated that Kidmore End Parish Council pays rent to St John the Baptist Church for the parish room in Wood Lane.

In fact, the £1,000 per year is paid to the Parish Church Council, as a tenant, from parish room funds. The moneyy is then paid on to the Diocese of Oxford.

We apologise for this error and any embarrassment caused.

