A SMART new bird hide and a live wildlife webcam provided by the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust are offering the public exciting new opportunities to watch wildlife this spring. The bespoke circular hide has been built near the River Thames at the trust’s flagship Chimney Meadows nature reserve, near Abingdon.

The trust’s new wildlife camera has been installed at its College Lake visitor centre, near Tring.

Both installations have been provided thanks to generous grants from donors.

The bird hide, which is made from sustainable materials, overlooks the trust’s land at Duxford Old River and the National Nature Reserve.

Visitors can enjoy a window on to wildflower meadows and wetlands, home to nationally important species and some of the rarest habitats in the Upper Thames area.

Located on the Thames Path, the hide allows visitors uninterrupted 360 degree views of the ground-nesting birdlife as well as panoramic views along the river, where kingfishers may be spotted hunting.

The area is also known for its curlew, snipe and lapwing, as well as otters and water voles.

Funding came from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development through Oxfordshire LEADER with support from the FCC Communities Foundation and the Gemma and Chris McGough Charitable Foundation.

The webcam streams images live from inside Graham’s Hide at College Lake visitor centre, offering wildlife watchers the chance to spot rare species from the comfort of their own homes.

College Lake is one of the best places in Buckinghamshire for water birds and there’s something to see all year round.

Depending on the season, visiting birds include breeding waders such as lapwing or redshank and the common tern.

The camera was installed thanks to a donation from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

You can view the live stream at www.bbowt.org.

uk/college-lake-webcam

Estelle Bailey, chief executive of the trust, said: “We are dedicated to improving the environment for nature but also to improving people’s access to it.

“The pandemic has shown us that nature is vital for our health and wellbeing and by encouraging people to get closer to nature we can inspire them to help us protect it for future generations.”

For more information about wildlife where you live and how you can help protect it, visit the trust’s website, www.bbowt.org.uk

Lis Speight