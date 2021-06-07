Monday, 07 June 2021

Book night

SONNING Common library will hold an authors evening as part of its 21st anniversary celebrations next month.

Two writers from Oxford, Sylvia Vetta and Loraine Fergusson, will be at the library in Grove Road on July 20. 

Tickets cost £5 each and will available from the library from June 21. 

For more information, visit: www.friendsofsonningcommonlibrary.org.uk 

