Monday, 14 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

British Modern Military History Society

OUR next meeting will take place on July 6 at 2pm when we will have another Zoom talk called “The real war horse” by Lucy Betteridge-Dyson.

She will explore the equine contribution in the Great War.

The talk will look at the roles that donkeys, mules and horses played in the conflict and why, along with where they came from, their war experience and how they are remembered today.

Lucy is a military historian and MA student at the University of Wolverhampton. She has a particular interest in the First World War.

In 2019 she founded Herstory Club, which aims to connect women with a passion for history on both a social and professional level.

A battlefield guide and horse lover, her current research focuses on the use of equines in 20th century warfare.

The society organises monthly talks for anyone interested in military history over the last 200 years from writers, academics, former military personnel and experts in their field with a wide variety of topics.

We are based in Woodcote village hall but in-person meetings are on hold for the time being. We are looking to resume when guidelines permit and it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, twice monthly Zoom talks are currently scheduled during 2021. For more information, visit www.bmmhs.org

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33