Visit show, says new presidents

A NEW president has been appointed by the Henley & District Agricultural Association.

Alan Pontin, who lives in Mill Lane, Henley, with his wife Carol, succeeds Lady Marsha George, from Hambleden.

The association elects a new president every year and Mr Pontin said he was “honoured” to accept the position.

The businessman has lived in Henley for about 30 years and is a former chairman of trustees of the Kenton Theatre.

Mr Pontin said: “I’ve been involved in number of Henley activities, mostly rugby and theatre.

“Agriculture is something I appreciate and I have a massive number of farming friends in the area and in the district.

“It’s a wonderful thing to have and to be appreciative of, especially in these certain circumstances.

Mr Pontin, who used to own the old Highlands Farm industrial estate, which is now a housing development, said he was looking forward to the Henley Farm & Country Show in the autumn.

He said: “I think the show will be a roaring success as people will want to be out, even if it’s raining.

“I actually love the chickens at the show and I recommend people go and look at the variety of birds.

“It’s a wonderful thing and I urge everyone to come and support it as it’s one of the great charms of Henley.”

Peter Webb remains chairman of the association after succeeding Andrew Ingram, who stood down after five years in March 2020.

Mr Webb had been on the committee for six years, managing the cadets at the show and working on health and safety provision.

The Henley Farm & Country Show will be held at the Henley Showground in Hambleden on Saturday, September 11.