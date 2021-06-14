Cash offer from Co-op

THE Co-op store in Sonning Common is inviting applications for grants from community groups.

In the last two years the Wood Lane shop has awarded grants to the Fish volunteer centre in Lea Road, the village primary school and groups such as the scouts and guides.

Nicky Taberner, who works at the Co-op, said: said: “It’s such a great fund that has helped provide IT equipment, develop skills in young children and financed gardening projects.”

Recently the shop gave Sonning Common youth club a £200 grant for craft materials to help it recover after the pandemic.

Mrs Taberner said: “The club plays such an important role in the lives of young people and we need to do as much as we can to support children.”

The deadline for applications is midnight on Sunday. To apply, visit https://causes.coop.co.uk