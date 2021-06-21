Henley Archaeological and Historical Group

THE popular speaker Dr Graham Twemlow gave a talk to the group on June 1 entitled “The golden age of British posters”.

The talk was about British graphic posters in the Twenties and Thirties and was illustrated with spectacular images to which the Zoom medium was particularly well-suited.

Before the late 19th century, posters with letterpress type had been used for centuries. With the development of lithographic printing, it was possible to include images with the words which enhanced the visual impact of the poster. The use of this technique took off in Paris in the 1880s and 1890s in posters advertising entertainments. In the UK, poster art developed in the 20th century with iconic images such as Kitchener (“Your country needs you”) and Skegness (“…is so bracing”).

By the Thirties, a modernist style predominated, especially in the promotional travel posters produced for railway companies, such as that featuring Henley. The format attracted famous artists who had become established in other media, such as Graham Sutherland, Rex Whistler and John Nash.

After the summer break, talks will resume (hopefully at the traditional venue of King’s Arms Barn). The first will be on October 5 at 7.45pm when Paul Lacey will speak on “Early independents of the Henley and Marlow area” about the development of local public bus services.

Tony Lynch