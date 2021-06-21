Monday, 21 June 2021

Singers will have to wait

THE first rehearsal of a new singing group in Sonning Common has been postponed due to the delay in easing covid restrictions.

It was due to take place on Thursday when the limits on group meetings were due to be lifted but the Government has put this back to July 19.

Instead, group founders Barry Wood, Clive Mills and Bernard Winnington will hold a registration day from 2pm to 3pm at Peppard War Memorial Hall.

The first rehearsal has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 22 at 1pm.

For more information, call Mr Wood on (01491) 629982.

