Tennis nights

GORING Tennis Club has launched a weekly beginners’ night to introduce more people to the sport.

From 6.30pm on Mondays, people can turn up at the club at Sheepcot recreation ground, off Gatehampton Road, and practise the basics in a relaxed environment.

The sessions are also open to those who haven’t played in a while.

For more information, visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/

goringtennisclub