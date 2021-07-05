Henley Archaeological and Historical Group

WE are eagerly anticipating the relaxation of the covid regulations — or not!

Our programme of Zoom talks has finished until October but we have started our planned visits.

We started with a conducted tour of Wallingford Castle and updated museum on June 24 followed by an evening trip to Roman Calleva on July 1 to see the latest excavation results with supper afterwards at the Calleva Arms in Silchester.

On September 22 we are planning a coach trip to the Weald & Downland Open Air Museum at Singleton, near Chichester. We will be able to visit a great variety of historical rural buildings in a beautiful landscape.

In October we will visit the Bodleian Library in Oxford.

Let’s hope the cloud of lockdown will soon lift and will be a thing of the past, so that we can hang up our masks for good.

We are hoping to return to our lecture venue at King’s Arms Barn in the not too distant future but until further notice all talks will continue via Zoom as

follows:

October 5 — Paul Lacey on “Early bus services”.

November 2 — Michael Redley on “Victorian and Edwardian buildings in Henley”.

December 7 — Tim Healey on “A 17th century Christmas”.

A new book on Henley by group member Hilary Fisher has been published.

From Tillage to Terrace is a study of the 19th century southward expansion of the town into the adjoining parish of Rotherfield Greys. This study considers the area between Friday Street/Greys Road and Mill Lane and the river up to Green Lane and its southerly footpath extension.

For most of the first half of the 19th century the area was dominated by three landowners with seats in neighbouring parishes and it was their declining fortunes, together with local historic charities’ desire to liquidise their land assets, which led to the sale of their lands and the gradual spread of development for housing in the second half of the century.

The first half of the century is considered chronologically in the context of several surveys which examined different aspects of the area.

In the second half of the century, when the greater part of the development occurred, events happened simultaneously in several locations.

The book costs £20 and is available now from Way’s Bookshop in Friday Street and the Bell Bookshop in Bell Street.

The group enjoyed a talk on May 4 given by committee member Ruth Gibson on the project to date Henley’s medieval buildings using tree rings.

Tree-ring dating involves matching a sequence of ring widths of a core sample from a timber against a record of previously measured ring widths.

Henley is fortunate to have a number of timber buildings surviving from the medieval period. Most of them do not look old from the outside, having been modernised at various times, but some have crown post roofs and sooted timbers from open halls hidden within.

In fact, some buildings which look old from the outside are relatively new buildings, artificially “aged” by adding old-style features.

The oldest timber building is the Old Bell in Bell Street, dated to 1325, but 12th century stonework of the original Henley Bridge survives in the cellar of the Angel on the Bridge, as do cellars in Northfield End and Hart Street.

Old Broad Gates in Market Place dates to 1353, Baltic Cottage in Friday Street to 1438, a house in Gravel Hill to 1454 and Facy’s (with a scissor brace in the roof, unique in Henley) to 1471.

One of Henley’s most iconic buildings, the Chantry House, was dated to 1461.

This building originally had an open-framed ground floor to provide shelter for merchandise brought by boat along the river.

It features a wide doorway looking towards the town, with a spandrel known as a “Tudor arch” in spite of pre-dating the Tudor dynasty by more than two decades. In 1552, the building was sold as a school house.

On June 1, Dr Graham Twemlow gave a talk about British graphic posters in the Twenties and Thirties.

His talk was illustrated with spectacular images for which Zoom was particularly well-suited.

Before the late 19th century, posters with letterpress type had been used for centuries. With the development of lithographic printing, it was possible to include images with the words which enhanced the visual impact of the poster.

The use of this technique took off in Paris in the 1880s and 1890s in posters advertising entertainments.

In the UK, poster art developed in the 20th century with iconic images such as Kitchener (“Your country needs you”) and Skegness (“…is so bracing”).

By the Thirties, a modernist style predominated, especially in the promotional travel posters produced for railway companies, such as that featuring Henley.

The format attracted famous artists who had become established in other media, such as Graham Sutherland, Rex Whistler and John Nash.

A new information board for Chantry House has been unveiled. Once again, Viv Greenwood has done us proud with her research.

The incentive for a replacement board came from the dendro dating of its timbers to 1461 by Dr Dan Miles. This confirms that it was the Devene and Elmes families, both Henley merchants, who were involved with this impressive riverside building.

Ruth Gibson, John Whiting, Hilary Fisher, Tony Lynch and Liz Toms