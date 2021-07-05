Monday, 05 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Child’s play

THE soft play area at the family centre at the d:two community centre in Market Place, Henley, is now open every weekday from 9.30am 11.30 am.

The community café is open from 10am to 2pm every weekday. For more information, call Jeremy Bray on 07970 903041 or email jeremyb@dtwo.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33