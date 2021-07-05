Singers in harmony

ABOUT 50 people have signed up to take part in a new Sonning Common choir.

Barry Wood, Clive Mills and Bernard Winnington decided to start the group after their previous group, Nottakwire, folded in November after 10 years.

The first rehearsal postponed due to the delay in easing covid restrictions so instead new members signed up at Peppard War Memorial Hall and voted on the new name of the choir, which is Harmony.

The rehearsal is now scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 22 at 1pm. For more information, call Mr Wood on (01491) 629982.