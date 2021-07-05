Monday, 05 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Singers in harmony

ABOUT 50 people have signed up to take part in a new Sonning Common choir.

Barry Wood, Clive Mills and Bernard Winnington decided to start the group after their previous group, Nottakwire, folded in November after 10 years.

The first rehearsal postponed due to the delay in easing covid restrictions so instead new members signed up at Peppard War Memorial Hall and voted on the new name of the choir, which is Harmony.

The rehearsal is now scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 22 at 1pm. For more information, call Mr Wood on (01491) 629982.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33