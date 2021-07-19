Monday, 19 July 2021

Waiting for new bench

A BENCH could be installed at the pond in Tokers Green. 

Residents are now waiting for the parish council, which owns the site, for its approval.

The pond, which is  at the junction of Tokers Green Lane and Dysonwood Lane,  has been maintained by residents since it was drained and cleaned out for the first time in more than 20 years in February at a cost of £3,500. 

The next dates for cleaning the pond are Sunday, September 12 for planting daffodils and Sunday, November 14 for planting to thicken the hedge that divides the pond site from Tokers Green Lane. 

Each session starts at 10am and residents are encouraged to bring their own tools.

No dogs or young children allowed. 

