Arts grants

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Monday, 19 July 2021
THE Arts Society of Goring is offering funding for arts projects deemed to benefit the village’s schools or the wider community.
For more information, email sally.wicks@btinternet.com
19 July 2021
More News:
Siblings complete cycle challenge in memory of father
A BROTHER and sister from Goring raised more than ... [more]
