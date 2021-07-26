Henley Society

WE recently objected to a planning application at Harcourt Close which proposed the replacement of a single dwelling with five flats.

Our objections were based on massing, over-development, unneighbourliness, being out of keeping with the surrounding area, overlooking, traffic issues, including parking and access for emergency vehicles, and shortage of amenity area for future occupants.

The proposal also fell foul of several of South Oxfordshire District Council’s own planning policies and yet the authority’s officers were recommending acceptance of the plans.

Henley Town Council and neighbours of the site were also against the proposal.

We wrote to each member of the district council’s planning committee setting out our reasons for asking for refusal and requesting that they make a site visit to see the effect this proposal would have on the area.

At the planning meeting Henley councillor Ken Arlett put this proposal forward and the committee voted

11-0 in favour of a visit.

This took place on June 7 and two days later the council’s planning committee met to determine the case. After a 75-minute debate the proposal was refused by seven votes to one with two abstentions.

We highlight this case to show that “people power”, properly harnessed, can be influential in local decisions. We should not be shy, nor should the residents of Henley be shy, in putting forward their views on these occasions. Better to be part of the discussion than to complain at the outcome.

Meanwhile, a proposal to build 72 homes on the west side of the Fair Mile will be before the district council’s planning committee for determination shortly.

This development, if approved, will destroy wildlife habitat, contribute to greater traffic on the Fair Mile, result in 50 to 60 trees, many with tree preservation orders attached, being felled, and will be a blight on the adjacent Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and spoil views from the Oxfordshire Way.

Please give your comments, for or against, on the district council’s planning portal, the application reference is P19/S2350/FUL.

Readers might also be interested in the recently published book by local historian Hilary Fisher, From Tillage to Terrace.

The book explores the 19th century southward expansion of the town of Henley into the adjoining parish of Rotherfield Greys, and concentrates on the area between Friday Street/Greys Road and Mill Lane, and the river up to Green Lane and its southerly footpath extension.

It costs £20 and is available from Way’s Bookshop, 54 Friday Street, or The Bell Bookshop, 52 Bell Street.