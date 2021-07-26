Monday, 26 July 2021

Trips to shops

THE bus service run by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has organised shopping and leisure trips for next month. 

Trips to Tesco in Henley will take place on Mondays, August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and Wednesday, August 18. 

Trips to Waitrose in Henley will take place on Thursdays, August 12 and 19 and trips to Reading town centre will take place on Wednesdays, August 11 and 25.

Trips to Morrisons and Lidl in Reading will take place on Wednesday, August 4 and Tuesday, August 17.

A trip to Henley’s farmer’s market will take place on Thursday, August 26. 

For more information, call Fish on 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteercentre
.org.uk

