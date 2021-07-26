Youth choir premiere environmental protest song at private concert

HENLEY Youth Choir performed its Summer Showcase outdoors to a socially distanced audience of family and friends.

The private event was held in the garden of manager Fi Harding in Rotherfield Road, Henley, in line with the latest government coronavirus restrictions.

The junior choir sang Chattanooga, My Favourite Things and With A Little Help From My Friends while the senior choir sang I Remember, Seasons of Love and Rhythm of Life.

The programme also featured solo performances alongside their musical director Jessica Norton and accompanist Anita D’Attellis.

Jointly, the choirs sang High Hopes and gave the first ever live performance of I Will Tell Them, a piece written in February by composer Amy Bryce, as part of a new music partnership with the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain.

Bryce, who was a special guest at the concert, specifically wrote the piece for youth choirs, which communicates a stark accusation for the neglect of the planet.

It starts with a restrained, lyrical composition, following into an eventual division of voices prior to a powerful concluding “protest” section. It comprises sung and spoken lyrics, with complex changes in tempo and styles.

The piece was a challenge for the choirs, which only had a few months to rehearse it and did not have a recording to listen to as it was so newly written.

Ms Norton, who is leaving the choir after three years, had organised weekly online rehearsals during the coronavirus lockdown to ensure the singers kept working together.

She said: “We’ve had an absolutely amazing concert, the youth choir ended up doing a world premiere of I Will Tell Them and really stepped up to the occasion.”

“Having all the Youth Choir singing in person, after the year and a half we’ve had, was a wonderful end to my time with the youth choir.”

After the concert, there was a socially-distanced after party.

Ms Harding said: “With uncertainty around venue hire and audience restrictions, we decided to hold a private event to end the term, where the children could really showcase their talent and have fun together. The youngsters should be really proud of everything they achieved today. It was so fabulous to see siblings, parents and grandparents all thoroughly enjoying the occasion too.”

Henley Youth Choir rehearsals take place at the d:two centre in Henley on Thursdays during term time. They recommence on September 9 from 5.30pm to 6.15pm for juniors (age seven to 11) and from 6.15pm to 7pm for seniors (age 12 to 17).

For more information and to join, contact Ms Harding on fi.harding@sky.com, call 07947 658252 or visit www.henleychoral

society.org.uk/youth-choirs