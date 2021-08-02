Uniform sale

MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
THE Chiltern Edge School Association is to hold second-hand uniform.
This will take place outside Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane, Sonning Common, from 2pm to 4pm today (Friday) and 2.30pm to 4.40pm tomorrow.
The proceeds will go to the school.
02 August 2021
More News:
Woman finds 70-year-old photo of her brownie pack
A FORMER member of Goring brownies has unearthed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say