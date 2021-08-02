Monday, 02 August 2021

New association president holds party

A PARTY was held at the home of Alan Pontin in Mill Lane, Henley, to celebrate his election as president of the Henley and District Agricultural Association.

They enjoyed drinks and canapés on his riverside lawn while a band played jazz and classic pop songs.

Mr Pontin, a businessman, has lived in Henley for about 30 years and succeeds Lady Marsha George, of Hambleden, in the role.

