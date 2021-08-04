River Society members finally able to enjoy boat trip

THE River Thames Society celebrated the lifting of coronavirus restrictions by enjoying a boat party on Saturday evening.

Members of the Middle Thames branch and their partners took a three-hour trip on Hobbs of Henley’s The Waterman.

The boat travelled upstream to Shiplake lock where it turned round and went downstream to Hambleden lock before looping back to Henley.

The 60 guests were able to spend time on the top deck to take in the views after enjoying a cold buffet dinner.

The party was originally due to take place on July 10 but had to be postponed when the national restrictions were not lifted. Caroline Soper, a member of the branch events committee, said: “We always have a trip on this boat at the end of Henley Festival to watch the fireworks. It was cancelled last year and for a long time there was no date set for this year.

“We just thought it would be a great opportunity to socialise and it was a big success. Most of the people we had not seen in a very long time. We had some guests from the Henley Society as well.”

Many of the branch’s regular events have been cancelled as a result of the pandemic, including talks, the annual meeting, a quiz and walks.

• See more photos in Picture This in next week’s Henley Standard.