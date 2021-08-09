WOODLAND Hunt Pony Club, which is based in Harpsden, has achieved success at area competitions throughout the summer, qualifying teams and individuals for novice dressage, novice eventing and novice showjumping and intermediate dressage for the national championships taking place at Offchurch Bury in Warwickshire this month.

Not only that, but three members have also qualified for the regional championships in dressage and two for the eventing which will take place at Horseheath in Cambridgeshire.

The qualifying competitions are hotly contested with only the winning team and a handful of individuals from the dressage and eventing competitions going through to the championships along with the top three teams and four individuals for the showjumping in each class.

All the disciplines we have qualified for are undertaken at Olympic level and a number of Olympic competitors, past and present, have been members of the Pony Club.

The following members have qualified for the competition with one member, Sophie Traynor, qualifying on her horse Poppy in all three disciplines.

A number of other members have qualified for two disciplines.

Novice dressage team — Charlotte Babb, Eva Barnett, Tilly Booker and Sophie Traynor.

Novice dressage individual — Cecily Ellis.

Intermediate dressage individual — Sorcha Muir.

PC90 novice eventing — Eva Barnett, Olivia Braclik, Ellie Toms and Sophie Traynor.

PC90 novice showjumping — Olivia Braclik (on two horses), Jessica Noys (on two ponies), Sophie Traynor, Annabelle Briess and Arabella Smith.

Regional dressage (top six teams and first four individuals qualify) — Max Dag, Lexi Jennings and Cicely Properjohn.

Regional eventing (top six teams and first four individuals qualify) — Katie Clark and Lexi Jennings.

Woodland Hunt Pony Club was founded in 1950 and is part of the Pony Club Area 12.

It has 108 members aged from four to 19 from Henley and the surrounding areas.

Outside of competitions we hold ridden and horse and pony care sessions for our members with training and education at the forefront of everything we do.

We also hold very popular junior and senior summer camps as well as social events for members and parents.

You do not need to have your own pony to be a member of the Pony Club.

For more information, visit www.woodlandhunt.org or www.pcuk.org

Emma Dag