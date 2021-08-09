WI branch celebrates centenary a year late

FIFTEEN members of Greys Women’s Institute enjoyed a belated celebration of the branch’s centenary.

They met at Greys village hall for an afternoon tea with sandwiches, cakes and Buck’s fizz served by Time for Tea Vintage, of Fawley.

Guests included Penny Noble, convenor of the Beechwood Group, which incorporates several branches in the Henley area, and Jane Probitts, former president of the Oxfordshire Federation of WIs.

The party was going to be held last year to tie-in with the anniversary but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, which meant meetings couldn’t be held at the hall.

Branch president Jackie Walker said: “Many of our members have known each other for such a long time so it’s great to see them back together and enjoying each other’s company.

“It’s wonderful to be back in this hall and looking to the future after such an uncertain 18 months and, of course, we’re proud to have reached our centenary.”

Mrs Probitts said: “This branch has so much history as it has been around almost as long as the WI itself. It even managed to keep going during the Second World War so coronavirus was the first thing that put a stop to it, albeit only temporarily.”

The branch was formed six years after the WI began in Britain and is among the oldest in the Henley area with Peppard WI, which was formed in 1919. The members’ celebrations will continue with a Thames cruise on August 18.

For more information, email greyswi20@gmail.com