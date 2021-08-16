A WALK exploring the life and legacy of Henley’s Victorian hero Charles Clements has been devised by Dr Michael Redley, a member of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group.

The walk is based on his research and features the builder’s life and work and 17 locations associated with him, including the best of his architecture.

Clements (1844 to 1920) was an alderman, magistrate and mayor of Henley six times.

His heritage includes the town hall, the Barclays Bank building in Hart Street and the attractive villas in Norman Avenue.

Clements’s grave is at Fairmile Cemetery and was restored by the town council last year to mark the centenary of his death following an appeal by Dr Redley.

Full details of the walk, including a map, have been published as a journal by the group. It is available from the Bell Bookshop in Bell Street (priced £3.50).

For more information, visit https://hahg.org.uk