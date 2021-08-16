Youth club returns

WOODCOTE Youth Club is to resume its normal activities next month.

The club, which meets at the village hall in Reading Road, has not held any sessions since the coronavirus pandemic began in March last year.

Now it is to launch two new clubs for different age groups, one for children in school years 7 and 8 on Mondays and the other for those in years 9, 10 and 11 on Tuesdays.

Both will run from 7.15pm to 8.45pm and admission will be £1 per session.

The club is planning a series of new activities including mural artwork and outdoor sports as well as the usual pool, computer games, table tennis, music and dancing.

It is also seeking volunteers who could work one evening a month on a rota system. Anyone interested should email woodcote

youthclub@outlook.com