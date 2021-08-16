Monday, 16 August 2021

Poppy appeal

COLLECTORS are needed for this year’s Poppy Appeal in and around Goring Heath and Woodcote.

It is hoped that house-to-house collections will resume this year after being called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, call David Jennings on (01491) 681162 or Linda Burton on (01491) 680750.

