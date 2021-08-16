Doing something to show we care

HAVE you heard? Henley is joining in a national campaign to celebrate what we are doing about climate change.

Groups and businesses all over the country are running all kinds of events, such as walks, sustainable food restaurants and art and theatre — as long as it has an environmental theme, it’s happening.

We would like to invite you to join in the celebration of Henley’s Great Big Green Week from September 18 to 26.

This year, we in the UK have a huge opportunity to raise the ambition of plans to tackle climate change at home and abroad.

The UK is hosting a major UN climate summit, known as COP 26, in Glasgow in November. It is up to us to show we care for our environment and the planet’s livelihood.

So everyone in Henley and the surrounding villages is invited to play their part in this week of celebration.

You might like to put up a display of what your group is doing for the environment at the Greener Henley tent on Sunday, September 19 or at the Great Big Green Bazaar on Saturday, September 25.

Your book club might like to read Dave Coulson’s lovely book The Garden Jungle. Sports clubs could show how you can be healthy and green, possibly doing a sponsored event for the many environmental projects going on in the area.

Choirs and musicians might want to put on an environmental concert — get your audiences to all wear green.

How about over-60s teaching their grandchildren to suck eggs, or knitting, crochet, fretwork or cooking? Already we have one brownie group interested in making bug hotels for some of our retirement home gardens.

Just get involved and make Henley stand out on the map as the best greenest town in Oxfordshire. Let us know what you are planning and we’ll advertise it or, if you need any help with ideas, email greenerhenley@gmail.com

These are some of the things planned so far and we are adding to the list daily.

For the whole week there will be environmental displays in many of our shop windows and if you look carefully you will find hidden a picture of a British endangered species. These will form part of a family treasure hunt for “vanishing species”.

To date, 30 shops have signed up to take part. If you are a shop owner and it has slipped your mind and you don’t want to miss out on the fun, please email greenerhenley@gmail.com

All the restaurants, cafés and pubs in the town have been invited to put on a special menu for the week with locally produced, sustainable foods, with perhaps more vegetarian and vegan choices.

Well done to the Little Angel, Drifters, Geo Café and Sage and Squash, which immediately agreed to this. Come on, the rest of you, let’s show Henley diners you really care.

There will be a special display of habitats at the library demonstrating such things as good environments for hedgehogs, why the Henley Toad Patrol is so important and what the local Swifts Support Group has been doing.

On Sunday, September 19, Greener Henley will be hosting stalls in Falaise Square. All the groups that come under the Greener Henley umbrella will be there and your group’s environmental project can be too. Now is the time to tell us about it and book your free space.

For some fun, Greenshoots (Ways and Means Trust) in Peppard will be there providing an art activity for folks to join in.

During the week there will also be a guided walk on trees, a guided walk on birds, a Walkers are Welcome walk and litter-pick and a river clean-up with Warriors on Waste and more.

Also in the pipeline is a peace walk on Tuesday, September 21, which is UN International Day of Peace.

A Fairtrade stall is being organised and the Three Oaks Orchard is arranging an onsite activity at its lovely organic orchard in Greys Road between Henley and Rotherfield Greys.

South Oxfordshire District Council will be hosting an exhibition of local sustainable businesses at Henley town hall on the Wednesday.

Finally, on Saturday, September 25, there will be Henley’s Great Big Green Week bazaar. More about this next time.

Anyone of any age can join in this week, from toddler groups to care homes, church-goers to tango dancers — we are all part of the Henley community. Let’s do something to show we care about our town, our environment and our world.