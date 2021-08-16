Rivertime Boat Trust and Inner Wheel Club of Caversham

A CHARITY which provides accessible boat trips on the River Thames for disabled people has received an £800 donation.

The Inner Wheel Club of Caversham raised the money for the Rivertime Boat Trust, whose specially adapted vessel departs from the jetty at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley, through a series of online events.

The money will pay for the trust to stage additional trips exclusively for the carers of people who use the service.

The club couldn’t hold its usual fundraisers because of the coronavirus pandemic but staged coffee mornings and other social gatherings through Zoom.

Outgoing president Anne Long, who lives in Henley, chose the trust as her charity for her year in office as she knew of its work and its value to the community.

She said: “I’m very thankful to our members who came together to raise money in other ways when the usual avenues weren’t available because of coronavirus.

“Our club is based on the river so we realise how important it is to make it accessible to as many people as possible.”

Chris Barrett, the trust’s chairman of trustees, said: “We’re so keen to support carers because although they always work hard, they’ve had to work even harder during the pandemic.

“It has been a difficult year as we weren’t able to operate while the restrictions were in place so external funding is more vital than ever and we’re so thankful for the support.”

Rivertime, which recently announced a partnership with the museum, is hoping to strike sponsorship deals with other business to fund more trips. It began operating again in May and expects to deliver 100 trips this year as opposed to its usual 200.

For more information, visit https://rivertimeboat

trust.org.uk