Volunteers needed to help launch conservation group

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help set up a new conservation group in Goring.

The Goring Gap Environmental Organisation, which is being put together by villager Rob Bridle, will aim to protect, restore and improve landscapes and natural habitats.

It will operate as a charity and is now compiling a register of people with environmental skills and experience who could lend their expertise free of charge.

Mr Bridle is seeking candidates from a range of backgrounds including conservation volunteers, project planners and leaders, landscape designers and contractors and those with land or woodland management experience.

He would like to hear from people with expertise in water or air quality management or researching, photographing, writing and speaking on environmental issues. There are also opportunities for support roles including librarians, teachers, planning experts, web designers and people with experience of fundraising, law, publicity, accountancy and health and safety.

The frontline helpers would assist with fieldwork projects and would receive any training needed. They will also research which plant and animal species are most under threat.

The charity will develop a programme of talks and activities to improve people’s awareness of the natural world and build up a database of educational resources about the Goring Gap. This would also include advice about reducing carbon output more generally.

The group’s initial costs are being met by the Mend The Gap project, which Network Rail is funding to offset the visual impact of railway electrification work that it carried out in 2015.

For more information, visit

genienews.org