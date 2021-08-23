Henley Probus Club

HENLEY Men’s Probus Club met for the first time in 18 months at Badgemore Park on August 10 with 30 members in attendence.

Robin Rippon was presented as the chairman, following Tony Brown.

Apologies from non-attendees were read out.

A list of the names of members who had died in the last 18 months and one who had transferred to another club was read out.

One new member and two guests were received and welcomed.

The planned visit to the Mill at Sonning theatre was referred to, when we will be treated to a performance of Top Hat.

Financial affairs were presented by the treasurer Julian Pearce.

It was agreed that the financial report should in future be viewed by an independent examiner.

The next club meeting and committee meeting will be on the second Tuesday in September.

Members Robin Rippon, Simon Davies and Chris Ash gave brief talks.

Robin’s profession was in dentistry, while Simon’s was in the army and Chris was an electronics researcher.

Robin worked with the Henley HandyBus in retirement and Simon for the Rivertime Boat Trust, which provides trips on the River Thames for disabled people. Tony Clark stepped down as president and handed over to Julian Pearce, who passed the treasurership to Richard Kingston.

After drinks at the bar, members settled down to an excellent buffet lunch.

New members to Henley Probus would be welcomed.

Roger Roberts